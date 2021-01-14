DHS awards $9 million for drug treatment in Northeast Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has awarded nearly $9 million to 23 county agencies and five tribal nations to provide treatment services for the harmful use of opioids.

DHS explains the award covers treatment for opioid addiction like prescription pain relievers, heroin, and fentanyl, or stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to a release, the grant awards listed below are based on the level of need and the types of treatment services to be provided by each county or tribe.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS)

“The problem use of opioids and stimulants is an epidemic in Wisconsin. These grant awards enable our county and tribal partners to expand access to help those who need it most, giving them hope and healing, as we continue our collective work to build healthy communities,” says Andrea Palm, DHS Secretary-designee.

All of the grant recipients are helping people struggling with opioids and are connecting them to medication-assisted treatment.

Officials explain how medication-assisted treatment involves one of the three Food and Drug Administration-approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder, such as buprenorphine products, methadone, and naltrexone, as well as therapy and other supports.

More than 2,100 people are expected to receive treatment services as a result of these grant awards.