DHS launches new tool to help combat COVID-19

(WFRV) – DHS has launched an online dashboard that displays findings from the wastewater surveillance program of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Wisconsin.

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19 and is found in the feces of infected people. Sewage testing has been used for early detection of other infectious diseases, and this surveillance system will make it possible to better understand COVID-19 transmission in Wisconsin.

“Surveillance of wastewater is part of our broader statewide efforts to better understand and monitor this virus. This publicly available dashboard will also empower both Wisconsinites and leaders to make more informed decisions about COVID-19 in their communities,” says Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

The new dashboard contains sewershed locations and boundaries, the levels of SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater, and the daily new COVID-19 case rates within the chosen sewershed.

According to the DHS, a sewershed is an area of land where raw sewage from homes, businesses, and industries flows through a series of sewer pipes to a single downstream point, where it enters a wastewater treatment plant.

Approximately 70 sewersheds are currently enrolled in this program, which covers over 50% of the state’s residents.

Over time, wastewater data can show whether levels of SARS-CoV-2 are rising within a sewershed. This change can be observed as early as a week before we see any rise in cases from clinical testing.

This data will provide public health officials with an opportunity to identify changes in COVID-19 transmission, circulation within a community, and potentially, early warning detection of outbreaks.