ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) - After being at the same location since 2013, Ahanpee Brewery's Algoma taproom announced they are moving to a new (and larger) location.

Ahnapee Brewery announced that in the spring of 2022, they will open their new two-stall garage taproom on the corner of 2nd and Clark Streets in Algoma. The new location is a couple of blocks away 'as the crow flies' from their current taproom.