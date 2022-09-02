(WFRV) – A bird and a horse have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), a reminder to all Wisconsinites to protect themselves from mosquito bites as best as they can.

The two positive results are the first reported WNV infections in the state this year. No human cases of WNV have been reported yet in 2022.

West Nile virus is spread to humans, horses, birds, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire WNV by feeding on infected birds.

The presence of animals with WNV confirms that there are mosquitoes infected with WNV in the state, so it is important to take precautions, State Health Officer Paula Tran explains, “By wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around our homes where mosquitos breed, we can help protect ourselves and our neighbors.”

Although most people who get infected do not get sick, roughly 80%, older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of developing severe illnesses that can lead to death.

