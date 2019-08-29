DHS vaping investigation: Majority of patients cite THC products

WISCONSIN (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says an investigation of lung disease among people who reported vaping shows a majority of the patients claim they inhaled THC products.

Officials say 89 percent of the 27 cases investigated show patients reported inhaling THC products such as waves and oils via e-cigarettes or other vaping devices.

DHS says they continue to investigate all possible causes and say the connection to THC products is based on interviews with cases. They add the agency is working with the FDA to determine the contents of used vaping products.

“Vaping cartridges containing THC may include chemicals or additives that are unknown, unregulated, and unsafe,” says Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We strongly urge people not to vape.”

This investigation stems back to a report in July stating eight teens had been hospitalized with lung damage. Officials stated at the time they believed vaping was the cause of the damage.