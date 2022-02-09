(WFRV) – Wisconsin health officials are reminding people to check their fridges for recalled packaged salads that are linked to a Listeria outbreak, as one Wisconsinite recently died from the disease.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), one Wisconsinite had died from a Listeria outbreak that is linked to packaged salads produced by Dole. Officials say that at least 17 people have been infected across 13 states.

On the DHS’s website, they say that Wisconsin has one laboratory-confirmed death linked to the outbreak.

All recalled packaged salads were produced by Dole and sold under different brands including:

Ahold

Dole

HEB

Kroger

Lidl

Little Salad Bar

Marketside

Naturally Better

Nature’s Promise

President’s Choice

Simply Nature

The products reportedly include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells with ‘Best if used by’ dates from 11/30/2021 through 01/09/2022.

The DHS recommends people call their healthcare provider if symptoms of Listeria present themselves after eating packaged salads.

More information about outbreaks in Wisconsin can be found on the DHS’s website.