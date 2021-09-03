‘Diaper Dumper(s)’: Langlade Co. deputies search for suspect(s) littering soiled adult diapers

NORWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – After one week, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the poop-etuator(s) littering soiled diapers along the county’s roads and ditches.

On August 26, the Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they were looking for the suspect(s) involved in leaving soiled adult diapers across southern Langlade County. Due to the odd and off-putting nature of this investigation, deputies have cleverly coined the suspect(s) to be called the “diaper dumper(s)”.

According to officials, in the weeks leading up to the launch of the investigation, they had taken multiple complaints of soiled adult diapers being found in ditches and along several roadways in southern Langlade County, specifically in the Township of Norwood.

Diapers have reportedly been located along State Highway 47, County Road AA, County Road W, and Trout Road.

Officers say they are now working to identify the diaper dumper(s) and are asking for the communities help in doing so. “Not only is this disgusting behavior, it’s littering. We’re working to identify the diaper dumper(s) and keep dirty diapers out of our ditches,” wrote Langlade County Sheriff’s Office.

If you see any suspicious vehicles or activity in the Town of Norwood, you are asked to contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office at 715-627-6411 or anonymously through the Langlade County Crimestoppers P3 app. Crimestoppers tips leading to the identification of the diaper dumper(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.