GREEN BAY, Wis., (WFRV) –

September 21st has been declared “Diaper Need Awareness Week” in Brown County.

The declaration kicks off the annual diaper drive hosted by the Brown County United way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council.

Officials say that with in-person events being cut this year, the success of the virtual drive is more important than ever.

“For us to try to capture those donations that in the past we used to get, we’re gonna be, it’s gonna be imperative that our virtual campaign works,” said Dan Wadle of the AFL-CIO Community.

Donations can be made on the United Way’s website or in person at all Brown County Library branches.

Howe Community Resource Center is one of several local groups that will be distributing diapers to families.

“The diaper need is astounding,” explained Julie Raash who says Howe has handed the diapers out in public parks to keep social distance. “Especially now when families are dealing with a very limited income.”

There are no government assistance programs to help families pay for diapers which can account for up to 6% of a minimum wage worker’s earnings.