GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

“Diaper Need Awareness Week” in Brown County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis., (WFRV) –

September 21st has been declared “Diaper Need Awareness Week” in Brown County.

The declaration kicks off the annual diaper drive hosted by the Brown County United way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council.

Officials say that with in-person events being cut this year, the success of the virtual drive is more important than ever.

“For us to try to capture those donations that in the past we used to get, we’re gonna be, it’s gonna be imperative that our virtual campaign works,” said Dan Wadle of the AFL-CIO Community.

Donations can be made on the United Way’s website or in person at all Brown County Library branches.

Howe Community Resource Center is one of several local groups that will be distributing diapers to families.

“The diaper need is astounding,” explained Julie Raash who says Howe has handed the diapers out in public parks to keep social distance. “Especially now when families are dealing with a very limited income.”

There are no government assistance programs to help families pay for diapers which can account for up to 6% of a minimum wage worker’s earnings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews

Green and Gold Game Day - Picks and Final Thoughts

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking offense

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking Packers inactives, defense