Diaper shortage solved for Family and Childcare Resources of NEW in Green Bay thanks to P&G

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A local agency that helps low-income families recently cancelled it’s diaper distribution program after losing a major donor. But thanks to a caring community, soon they’ll be back in business.

At Family and Childcare Resources of NEW – it’s all hands on deck, as a donation of diapers is made at just the right time.

“We are really super excited by this,” said the agency’s Executive Director Paula Breese.

For the past year the agency has held a monthly community event – distributing 6,000 diapers at each gathering to 130 low-income families. But recently a major donor pulled support.

“We lost a major funding source for that and really less than a week ago we had to make the decision to not have our event anymore,” Breese said.

Word of the cutback reached Brown County United Way, who’d been talking to Procter and Gamble about a possible donation of diapers. And when P&G said yes, it was an easy call on where to take them.

“This works out terrifically, as far as when they become available and as far as addressing family childcare and resource needs,” said Dan Wadle from Brown County United Way.

Initially this organization anticipated a donation of about 20,000 diapers. But as it turns out they are getting a whole lot more.

“We did some work behind the scene and came up with 52,000 diapers,” said Bob Monroe from Proctor and Gamble. “Any time the community is in need, we love to be there to help out.”

Diapers that ease the financial concerns of young families struggling to make ends meet.

“Diapers are a huge expense for families with young children,” said Breese.

Diapers that will soon be distributed again to the underserved in our community.

“We’ll be able to regroup, talk about our community event and whether we can start it up again and how we can sustain that. So we’re super excited here,” Breese said.

An update from United Way says Procter & Gamble donated 61,000 diapers total. Half of the diapers will be made available to other agencies in Brown County.