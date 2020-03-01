Dick’s Drive In opens in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Forget Punxsutawney Phil, if you’re looking for a sure sign of spring look no further than Kaukauna.

March 1 is traditionally the first day the doors open to the popular Dick’s Drive In after being closed all winter.

Lifelong Kaukauna resident Kim Seefeldt arrived fifteen minutes early just to be the first in line when the doors opened at 10:30 a.m.

“I’m 43 years old”, said Seefeldt, “I’ve been here 43 years and I’ve been coming here for 43 years.”

The drive in first became known as “Dick’s” back in 1955 when it was owned by Dick Sternhagen.

It was purchased by the Lambie family in 1997 and the family has been owner/operators for the past 23 years.

Dick’s Drive In is located at 1718 Crooks Avenue in Kaukauna and is open daily from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.