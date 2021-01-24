DICK’S Sporting Goods stores across Wis. to extend store hours pending a Packers NFC Championship win

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several DICK’S Sporting Goods stores across Wisconsin announced that pending a Packers win on Sunday night in the NFC Championships, select stores will reopen immediately after the game and open early on Monday morning to offer fans an assortment of NFC Championship gear.

DICK’S Sporting Goods staff say the following store locations will be opening at 7 a.m., on Monday, pending a Packer’s win:

Maverick Phase II 811 Pilgrim Way in Green Bay

Southridge Mall 5200 S 76th Street in Greendale

West Towne Mall 237 West Towne Mall in Madison

Mayfair Collection 11500 West Burleigh Street, Suite 140 in Wauwatosa

The Corridor 345 Discovery Drive, Building E in Brookfield

East Town Mall 350 East Towne Mall in Madison

Grafton Commons 1020 Port Washington Road in Grafton

Shops at Prairie Ridge 9899 76th Street in Kenosha

Uptown Janesville 2500 Milton Avenue, Building A in Janesville

Valley View Mall 4400 Wi-16 in La Crosse

Appleton 4350 Greenville Drive in Appleton

Wausau 4600 Rib Mountain Drive in Wausau

Oshkosh 1015 North Washburn Street in Oshkosh

Store officials are encouraging fans to get their gear via the Contactless Curbside Pickup service. Championship gear will be available online following the win, and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup within one hour after the game.

“DICK’S Sporting Goods wants to ensure that fans have a chance to get brand new NFC merch immediately following the game so they are extending store hours both tonight and tomorrow morning at all Wisconsin locations,” said DICK’S Sporting Goods representative.