(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers that no matter where its troopers are, they know how fast you are driving.

In a Facebook post, the agency joked that they can ‘see the future’ with their rear radar antennas.

REMINDER: Rear radar antennas allow us to see the future when a driver is speeding behind us. Wisconsin State Patrol

So if you’re a driver with a heavy foot, take this as a friendly reminder to watch your speed even if you are traveling behind State Troopers out on Wisconsin roads.