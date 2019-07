MENASHA, Wisc. ( WFRV ) – Brian and Chad Duncan, owners of Grainworks Old & New/Wisconsin Whiskey Barrel Company are auctioning off a hand made whiskey barrel patio table with the proceeds benefiting the Diemel family.

The Duncans have known the Diemel brothers, who went missing in Missouri earlier this month, since a young age.

Bidding closes at 5pm on Thursday, August 1st. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/Grainworks84/