DigiCOPY offers supplies to reach out to those impacted by pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A Wisconsin-based business says during the pandemic we need to “Be the Light” for all who have been impacted. And as Kris Schuller shows us, they are offering free supplies to help spread compassion.

At DigiCOPY in downtown Green Bay employees prepare greeting cards offering messages of hope. Something Brant Bergeron says everyone could use right about now.

“Everyone has been touched by what’s been going on with COVID-19 in 2020 and now into 2021,” said Bergeron.

To assist in helping those who are hurting to heal – DigiCOPY is offering free of charge, three different greeting cards to the public, to uplift the spirits of those directly impacted by the pandemic.

“One card is for individuals, maybe a family member or a friend or neighbor covid positive. We have cards for front-line first responders that say thank you for the work they’ve been doing. We also have cards that are thinking of you, for children and teens,” Bergeron said.

“My hope is that when they open it, they know that people really care about them,” said Sheryl Biersteker of DigiCOPY.

This is not the first time this company has handed out special cards like this to the public. In fact, for the past four years, they’ve handed out a card specifically for veterans.

“We handed out last year 2,500 cards and the year before close to 5,000,” Bergeron said.

And now through the end of March these “Be the Light: greeting cards are free for the asking at DigiCOPY stores across the state, waiting to be personalized.

“You don’t receive many pieces of mail that are personalized anymore and the feeling you get just doesn’t compare,” said Biersteker.

Simple gifts that this company knows can make a difference.

“If we can offer these services to the community, that is what we want to be able to do,” Bergeron said.

DigiCOPY says the campaign was inspired by a faith based non-profit organization in Marshfield.