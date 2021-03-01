FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Digital car marketplace, largest body shop in Oshkosh set to open March 3

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Bergstrom Automotive announced the opening of two new locations in Oshkosh starting Wednesday, March 3.

The 36,000 square foot Bergstrom Body Shop & Collision Center will open its doors and has some state-of-the-art technology to go with it.

According to Bergstrom Automotive, the technology can dry a painted vehicle in a third of the normal time without chemicals, which will help use less energy.

“We are excited to open the largest body shop in Oshkosh to better serve our guests and insurance providers throughout northeast Wisconsin. We aim to deliver the highest of quality and exceptional guest service using the latest technology found in Germany and matching that with our committed, trained and highly skilled team,” says Tim M. Bergstrom, Chief Operating Officer.

Bergstrom will also open its doors at express.cars, which is a digital marketplace that has over 1,500 local used-vehicles that customers can look at and purchase all online.

Vehicles can be picked up at the new Oshkosh location or delivered directly to one’s driveway, according to Bergstrom Automotive.

