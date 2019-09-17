Digital lottery offers chance at $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — If you haven’t gotten tickets yet for any of the HAMILTON performances at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, you have another chance thanks to a digital lottery.

The PAC says the digital lottery for tickets will being in conjunction with the show’s first performance on October 1.

Forty tickets will be sold to winners for every performance for $10 each.

According to the PAC, the digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. on September 29 for tickets to the October 1 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days before each performance.

For more information on how to participate in the digital lottery, click here.