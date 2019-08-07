Digital neighborhood watch now available in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) Residents in De Pere are being asked to move into a new digital neighborhood. One where everyone shares or receives the latest information on incidents and alerts – to help keep the community safe.

Neighbors are on the lookout in De Pere, through a new digital neighborhood watch program – powered by the Neighbors app by Ring.

“By the De Pere Police Department partnering with Ring and the community, we are able to partner with the people in the community that have the Ring doorbell,” said De Pere Police Officer Jedd Bradley.

The free Neighbors app by Ring is a tool used by law enforcement across the U.S., taking advantage of the product’s ability to record video.

“We can catch a car driving by, catch someone walking down the sidewalk and catch an image of them,” Bradley said.

The app creates a digital community where account holders share crime and safety related information in real time.

“You’ll have neighbors posting videos of people or situations and warning other people on their block, neighborhood or the city for that matter – of things that are going on,” Bradley said. “It’s another hundred eyes out in the community that we can count on when we do investigations.”

Ring systems in our area have filmed a suspected peeping tom, lots of unwanted solicitors and in De Pere, pictures of someone breaking into a car.

“It’s a huge tool – we’ve launched two investigations on it already,” he said.

And Officer Bradley says the more people in this digital neighborhood, the safer the De Pere community will be. And all you need to do is download the app.

“It’s a partnership between Ring, a partnership between law enforcement and the community. It doesn’t work unless all three of those are involved and the main one is the community.”

The department just recently announced their partnership with Ring. You can find more information by following this link.