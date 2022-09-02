MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with numerous local restaurants in the area to provide a PAWsome way to support its K9 program.

Dine 4 K9 will take place throughout the month of September, with all donations and proceeds from 21 different restaurants will go directly to the Paws 4 Laws program.

Support a local K9 program while also getting a delicious bite to eat at your favorite restaurant. Each restaurant has a date or multiple dates scheduled where they will be raising money for the program.

Restaurants for the first half of September include:

  • 1st – LakeShore Sub & Pizza Shop of Manitowoc
  • 2nd – Fork and Knife Restaurant
  • 6th – The Gravel Pit Sports Bar & Grill
  • 6th – Wrap it Up
  • 7th – Papa Murphys Take N Bake Pizza
  • 8th – Rupp’s On Washington
  • 9th – The Elbow Room
  • 10th – The Waverly Inn
  • 11th – Green Street Food & Spirits
  • 12th – Timeout Sports Bar
  • 13th – Gravel Pit Sports Bar and Grill
  • 13th – Pizza Garden
  • 14th – Legend Larry’s
  • 15th – Brian’s Smokehouse