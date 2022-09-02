MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with numerous local restaurants in the area to provide a PAWsome way to support its K9 program.
Dine 4 K9 will take place throughout the month of September, with all donations and proceeds from 21 different restaurants will go directly to the Paws 4 Laws program.
Support a local K9 program while also getting a delicious bite to eat at your favorite restaurant. Each restaurant has a date or multiple dates scheduled where they will be raising money for the program.
Restaurants for the first half of September include:
- 1st – LakeShore Sub & Pizza Shop of Manitowoc
- 2nd – Fork and Knife Restaurant
- 6th – The Gravel Pit Sports Bar & Grill
- 6th – Wrap it Up
- 7th – Papa Murphys Take N Bake Pizza
- 8th – Rupp’s On Washington
- 9th – The Elbow Room
- 10th – The Waverly Inn
- 11th – Green Street Food & Spirits
- 12th – Timeout Sports Bar
- 13th – Gravel Pit Sports Bar and Grill
- 13th – Pizza Garden
- 14th – Legend Larry’s
- 15th – Brian’s Smokehouse