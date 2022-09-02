MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with numerous local restaurants in the area to provide a PAWsome way to support its K9 program.

Dine 4 K9 will take place throughout the month of September, with all donations and proceeds from 21 different restaurants will go directly to the Paws 4 Laws program.

Support a local K9 program while also getting a delicious bite to eat at your favorite restaurant. Each restaurant has a date or multiple dates scheduled where they will be raising money for the program.

Restaurants for the first half of September include: