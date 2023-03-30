Dinky Diner in Rhinelander a 'total loss' after fire, cause under investigation

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire left a popular diner in northern Wisconsin a ‘total loss’, and authorities are still working to find out the cause.

According to the Rhinelander Fire Department, on March 28 around 6 p.m., crews responded to a report of smoke coming from R&T’s Dinky Diner. When crews arrived, heavy smoke was reportedly seen coming from the rear of the building.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The restaurant was reportedly closed at the time of the fire. However, the adjacent apartments were evacuated to safety. There were no reported injuries and no medical care was requested.

Authorities say the diner is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Pine Lake Fire Rescue says firefighters were at the scene for about three and a half hours. No additional information was provided.

R&T’s Dinky Diner posted on Facebook about the fire.

My heart is broken. Not just for the loss of our business, but for all that it stands for. We’ve worked to make R&T’s Dinky Diner a second home for our customers. Our motto is “where good friends gather” and we honestly mean it. Our staff is our family, and we are so concerned about them, as well. We are working to make sure they survive and thrive. The next few days will surely be a whirlwind as we gather information and see what the future holds for us. Thank you to every firefighter, every sheriff, every city officer, every customer who stood in the cold to comfort us. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. This town and it’s people are our backbone, and with them we will keep standing. We love you all and will keep everyone up to date with whatever happens next. R&T’s Dinky Diner on Facebook

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.