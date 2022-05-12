GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It looked like a scene straight out of a Jurassic Park movie as giant dinosaurs roamed the halls at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital on Thursday morning.

According to Child Life specialist and supervisor, Ashley Thompson, pediatric patients were temporarily transported back to the Mesozoic Era as they were greeted by animatronic dinosaurs from the national touring Dino & Dragon Stroll.

“Special visits like these mean a lot to our patients, especially those who may be too ill to attend larger, public events like other children,” shared Thompson.

Dinosaurs visit HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital

Thompson added that the dinosaurs were very accomodating to the patients and their needs.

“Some of our patients aren’t allowed to go inside with big crowds because they have a low immune system so we had some of the dinosaurs come outside… (Dinosaurs) also got to go inside and visit those patients that aren’t allowed to come out of their hospital rooms,” said Thompson.

Video Courtesy of HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital.

The group of life-like dinosaurs included a baby triceratops and a velociraptor.