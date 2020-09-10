Diocese denounces Wisconsin priest’s condemnation of Democrats

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of La Crosse is denouncing the words of a La Crosse priest who claims Democrats are godless and will go to hell if they don’t repent.

Father James Altman of the St. James the Less parish spoke in a video released by the far-right organization Alpha News.

Altman says the party’s platform is against everything the Catholic Church teaches.

The diocese released a statement saying Altman’s condemnation of entire groups of people is inappropriate and not in keeping with Catholic values.

The diocese says it will work with the priest privately on the matter and would only consider stronger penalties if the issue persisted.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame kicks off preseason practices

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10