Diocese of GB comments after Nate’s Mission provides alleged clergy abuse evidence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Diocese of Green Bay has released a statement following the announcement that organizers in Nate’s Mission provided names of clergy who allegedly had inappropriate contact with minors to Attorney General Josh Kaul.

According to the release, the Diocese does not know the names Peter Isley of Nate’s Mission refers to nor does it know where the information came from.

Regarding this declaration of new evidence, no one from Nate’s Mission, including Mr. Isley, has contacted the Diocese in recent months to report any specific information related to abuse. Diocese of Green Bay

The link to Nate’s Mission and its recent disclosure can be found here.

The Diocese explains it has and will continue its practice of notifying authorities of allegations of abuse.

The Diocese has implemented a variety of tools over the past several decades to ensure the safety of every person in the Diocese, including background checks, rigorous safe environment training and education, mandatory reporting mechanisms and outreach to survivors of abuse. Diocese of Green Bay

As part of this effort, the Diocese explains it has been in contact with an independent investigative firm to conduct an outside review of the files of all diocesan priests and deacons since the fall of 2018.

The release states that the Diocese is currently in communication with Attorney General Josh Kaul’s office and it plans to provide any documents relating to prosecutable crimes uncovered by the Attorney General’s office during his review.