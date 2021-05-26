Diocese of Green Bay announces 2021-2022 plans for Catholic schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Diocese of Green Bay Office of Catholic Schools has announced its guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year for all 54 schools.



This past year, all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Green Bay opened and offered both in-person and virtual learning options to meet the needs of their students and families.

“We learned a lot this past year,” says Todd Blahnik, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Green Bay. “More importantly, there is now scientific research that shows the level of spread by school-age students is currently minimal. This has allowed us to use the plans we created last year, and just make adjustments based on the current data.”



Blahnik is quick to note that should the situation rapidly deteriorate before school resumes in the fall, there is already a plan in place to continue to provide in-person education.

“Our goal is to allow each of our schools to look at their community and make the best determination on how to prevent any significant outbreaks in their area, while keeping our schools open for in-person instruction.”



The Diocese of Green Bay says they continue to monitor the spread of COVID in its 16 counties.

You can visit here for more information on the guidelines.