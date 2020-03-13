Diocese of Green Bay announces dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass for the rest of March

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bishop David Ricken of the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay has announced that, while Sunday Mass will continue to be celebrated in parishes throughout the diocese, Catholics have been granted a dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus. This dispensation will cover the next three weekends, including Masses for March 15, 22, and 29.

Masses will be celebrated across the 16 counties of the diocese, but the obligation to attend Sunday Mass will be lifted. The decision to attend mass will be based on people’s best judgment.

“During this time of heightened precautions we want to keep people safe, healthy and free from fear,” said Bishop David L. Ricken. “These are measures to prevent an increase in the spread of the virus and serve as a precaution over the next three weekends. Following these three Sundays, we will reassess the situation.”

Sunday Mass is available diocesan-wide via broadcast television on WBAY at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, on Relevant Radio, 1050 AM at 9 a.m., and through livestream from St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay at the following link: https://sfxcathedralgb.com.

Those who choose not to attend Mass because of this dispensation are urged to remain home.

