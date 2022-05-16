GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A representative of the Diocese of Green Bay has confirmed that Bishop David Ricken is recovering from COVID-19.

They explained that the Bishop was recently diagnosed and is currently beyond the quarantining period.

The religious institution is continuing to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC and asks that their parishioners use their best judgment on whether or not to attend mass.

Recommendations also ask guests to stay home if they are showing any symptoms. Masks are also encouraged for all those attending.

The action of Bishop Ricken not performing Mass on May 15 is reflected through specific guidelines on the Diocese of Green Bay website:

A priest with a respiratory infection of any kind should avoid celebrating public masses or administering sacraments during this phase. The same holds for other ministers who might serve at a Mass (deacon, servers, readers…). Diocese of Green Bay

The representative explained that the Bishop is currently doing well but there is no word on when he will return to in-person worship.