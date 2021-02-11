Diocese of Green Bay provides funds to prevent homelessness in Northeast WI

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Catholic Charites of the Diocese of Green Bay is joining forces with other organizations to help community members who are in extreme danger of losing their homes or are in need of emergency rental assistance.

Thanks to the recent creation of the “Francis Fund for Eviction Prevention,” organizers say $10,000 has been awarded to Catholic Charities, who can distribute the assistance locally to people in need.

The funds will be open for all residents in Langlade, Oconto, Manitowoc, and Marinette counties.

There is a limited amount of the awarded money, so organizers ask anyone who needs help to apply to contact them soon.

The national organization Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) and the Felician Sisters of North America also joined to help make emergency funds available with the Green Bay Catholic Charites of the Diocese.

If you or someone you know qualifies, you can contact Catholic Charities at 920-272-8234, toll-free at 877-500-3580 ext. 8234, or via email at charitiesgb@gbdioc.org to learn more.