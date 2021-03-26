GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Diocese of Green Bay releases Holy Week liturgies schedule

Diocese of Green Bay Healing Service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All parishes in the Diocese of Green Bay are open for worship during Holy Week.

If you are looking for a complete listing of parishes and their Holy Week services, you can click here for more information.

The catholic organization has shared the following list of broadcast and virtual opportunities with Bishop Ricken from St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. 

March 28 – Palm Sunday                  WFRV Local 5          10:30-11:30 am
 
April 1 – Holy Thursday                   Livestream                 7:00 pm 
                                                          Diocesan website        www.gbdioc.org
                                                          (Access livestream page from homepage slider) 
                                                          Cathedral website       www.sfxcathedralgb.com
                                                          (Access livestream button on the homepage)
 
April 2 – Good Friday                       Livestream                 3:00 pm  
                                                          Diocesan website        www.gbdioc.org
                                                          (Access livestream page from homepage slider) 
                                                          Cathedral website       www.sfxcathedralgb.com
                                                          (Access livestream button on the homepage)
 
April 3 – Easter Vigil                         Livestream                 8:00 pm         
                                                           Livestreamed on Cathedral’s website ONLY
                                                           www.sfxcathedralgb.com
                                                           (Access livestream button on homepage)
 
April 4 – Easter Sunday                    WFRV Local 5         10:30-11:30 am
 
TV viewers are advised to check with local cable or satellite TV providers for the channel that carries Local 5’s signal. You can also watch the Mass here on WFRV’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

