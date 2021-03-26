Diocese of Green Bay releases Holy Week liturgies schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All parishes in the Diocese of Green Bay are open for worship during Holy Week.

If you are looking for a complete listing of parishes and their Holy Week services, you can click here for more information.

The catholic organization has shared the following list of broadcast and virtual opportunities with Bishop Ricken from St. Francis Xavier Cathedral.

March 28 – Palm Sunday WFRV Local 5 10:30-11:30 am



April 1 – Holy Thursday Livestream 7:00 pm

Diocesan website www.gbdioc.org

(Access livestream page from homepage slider)

Cathedral website www.sfxcathedralgb.com

(Access livestream button on the homepage)



April 2 – Good Friday Livestream 3:00 pm

Diocesan website www.gbdioc.org

(Access livestream page from homepage slider)

Cathedral website www.sfxcathedralgb.com

(Access livestream button on the homepage)



April 3 – Easter Vigil Livestream 8:00 pm

Livestreamed on Cathedral’s website ONLY

www.sfxcathedralgb.com

(Access livestream button on homepage)



April 4 – Easter Sunday WFRV Local 5 10:30-11:30 am



TV viewers are advised to check with local cable or satellite TV providers for the channel that carries Local 5’s signal. You can also watch the Mass here on WFRV’s website.