GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County.

Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage at $50,000.

It is also noted that the concrete was recently damaged and repaired due to a four-wheeler driving over it in the same area.

The dirt bike is reported to be dark in color and driven by a male wearing all black, with a black helmet.

No other information about the incident was provided at this time.