Disabled American Veteran’s raise money at Bart Starr Plaza Tailgate Party

If you’ve been to a Packers game at Lambeau Field, there is a good chance that you have tailgated a time or two.

Well, there is one tailgate party that you can go to that helps our disabled veterans– The Bart Starr Plaza Tailgate Party.

The Disabled American Veteran’s Chapter 3 in Green Bay sells raffle tickets for some amazing items at the party.

The money raised goes for a good cause, “We transport veterans to and from their VA appointments, ” said Senior Vice Cmdr. Matt Kempainen, DAV Dept. of WI. “We help veterans when they fall on hard times, when a veteran loses his job or her job and it takes a couple months to get back to work we’ll help them out with their rent we’ll help them out with their utilities you know get back on their feet.”

The Bart Starr Plaza Tailgate Party in front of the Resch Center is held 3 1/2 hours before every Packers home game.

