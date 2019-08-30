UPDATE: Disabled Texas veteran reported missing on Lake Winnebago found safe

UPDATE: 6:00 A.M.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Sheriff’s Office is reporting that David Daniels has been found safe.

____________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL POST:

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing disabled veteran last reported boating on Lake Winnebago.

The Sheriff’s Office received the report of a missing boater at around 9 p.m. Thursday night from a person camping at the Kalbus Country Harbor private campground in the Township of Black Wolf. According to the report, a fellow camper had gone out on Lake Winnebago with their pontoon at around Thursday morning and did not come back.

The boater has been identified as 60-year-old David A. Daniels of Texas. Daniels was last seen near the point of Willow Harbor at around 10 a.m. that same morning. Daniels’s white pontoon is registered out of Texas and also has a white canopy.

Local family members of Daniels have not heard from him. It’s also believed he does not have his cell phone with him.

The Sheriff’s Office and Coast Guard have been searching the lake throughout the night and will expand their search into the system lakes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.