WEDNESDAY, 9/28/2022, 8:05 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the disabled trailer that closed off Highway 23 in Sheboygan County.

According to WisDOT, all lanes are reopened on Highway 23 and the disabled trailer has been removed from the area.

There is no information regarding what caused the trailer to become disabled or if there were any injuries.

WEDNESDAY, 9/28/2022, 6:45 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is reporting all westbound lanes of Highway 23 are shut down at North Taylor Drive due to a disabled trailer.

A wrecker is extricating the trailer and could take several hours before Highway 23 is reopened.

Authorities are giving an alternate route. Westbound traffic is being asked to use Highway O (Superior Avenue) until Highway 23 reopens.

There is no word on what caused the trailer to become disabled and there are no reports of injuries at this time.