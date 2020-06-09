Disbarment urged for attorney who spat on Wisconsin teen during march

1  of  2
MILWAUKEE (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) — Some are calling for the disbarment of an attorney who spat on a high school student during an anti-racism rally and march in a Milwaukee suburb.

Lawyer Stephanie Rapkin, who is white, showed up at the protest Saturday in Shorewood and parked her car in the street, blocking the march. When protesters approached her to urge her to move her car, video shows Rapkin spitting on a black teen, Eric Lucas, a junior at Shorewood High School.

State Rep. David Bowen, who attended the protest, called for Rapkin to be disbarred. Community leaders urged prosecutors to charge Rapkin with a hate crime. Rapkin did not immediately respond to request for comment. 

