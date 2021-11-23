Discarded smoking materials believed to cause fire at Appleton home, $60k in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people and three pets are without a home, following a house fire in Appleton.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, on Nov. 23 around 10:30 a.m. crews responded to a reported house fire on the 700 block of North Division Street. Smoke and flames could be seen from the porch.

Crews started to attack the fire from the exterior of the home, and the fire was under control within fifteen minutes. The residents were out of the home before first responders arrived.

Authorities say that the damage to the building and contents is estimated at $60,000. A total of three people (two adults and one child) and three pets are without a home from the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to be discarded smoking materials. The Appleton Fire Department wants to remind residents to properly discard smoking materials.

No further information was released, Local 5 will continue to update this story as details are released.