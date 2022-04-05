WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The annual winter heating moratorium on disconnections will end in mid-April. What does this mean? And will this impact your home?

The moratorium is in place to stop utility companies from disconnecting service if they don’t get paid, but only if the service is used for home heating.

According to a release from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC), residents who use electric, natural gas, and water utilities and have outstanding bills with the companies have to make payment arrangements with their providers or apply for financial assistance before the moratorium ends.

The moratorium itself runs from November 1, 2021, to April 15, 2022. As of the first day, PSC members say around 3,800 locations were disconnected. In 2019, there were around 4,700 and 8,035 in 2018.

Helpful tips from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin:

Contact your utility provider first.

PSC has provided a list of contact information for the largest companies in the state.

Alliant Energy, 1-800-255-4268.

Madison Gas & Electric, 1-800-245-1125.

Superior Water, Light & Power, 1-800-227-7957.

We Energies, 1-800-842-4565.

Wisconsin Public Service Corporation, 1-800-450-7260.

Xcel Energy, 1-800-895-4999.

2. See if you apply for financial energy assistance through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP). This is only available for income-eligible households.

3. Assistance with utility bills is also available through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program.

For more information about applying for energy, utility, or emergency rental assistance, call the Statewide Customer Care Center at 1-800-506-5596. If you can’t reach an agreement with your utility company, contact PSC by calling 608-266-2001 or 1-800-225-7729, or by submitting a PSC complaint online.