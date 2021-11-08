DISCOUNT: Veterans & active duty can score major deals in Northeast Wisconsin this Veteran’s Day

(WFRV)- As Veteran’s Day is fast approaching on Thursday, November 11, numerous businesses across the area are offering active duty and veterans discounts as a way of saying “thank you” for your service.

Multiple restaurants, retailers, and more are offering unique deals and discounts all day on Thursday. The following is a list of deals and locations that are offering special deals for Veteran’s Day.

Proof of military service may be required by businesses to receive discounts

CHAIN RESTAURANTS IN BROWN COUNTY OFFERING VETERAN’S DAY DISCOUNTS:

Buffalo Wild Wings: A free order of 10 boneless wings and fries will be offered to all past and present armed services members on Veteran’s Day. The offer is available for both dine-in or takeout (online ordering not included).

Dunkin Donuts: The coffee establishment is offering all veterans or active-duty a free donut.

A&W: A&W is thrilled to offer a free combo meal offer for active duty and veterans once again this year.

Applebee’s: At participating Applebee’s, any active military, veterans, Reserves, or National Guard can get a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu. When dining at a restaurant, guests can receive a $5 bounce-back card to redeem later.

Starbucks: The coffee chain will be offering a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee for all veterans, military service members, and military spouses at participating U.S. stores.

RETAILS IN BROWN COUNTY OFFERING VETERAN’S DAY DISCOUNTS:

Target: Veterans and active-duty military and their families can get 10% off two separate purchases from Veteran’s Day through November 13th with the Target Circle program.

Great Clips: Veterans and active military members can visit select salons and receive either a free haircut or a free haircut card. Additionally, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. These cards can be redeemed for a free haircut until December 10th.

