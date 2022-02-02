Discover Green Bay gets funding to build a Green Bay Visitors Center

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – ‘Discover Green Bay‘ wants to make coming to visit easier than ever.

Nick Meisner, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Discover Green Bay said, “[The organization] has been efforting a visitors center for our community for many years, going on about five years now.”

The $2.5 million in funding for the visitors center comes from the statewide Tourism Capital Grant Program.

“Green bay has never had a stand-alone visitors center before and we here at discover Green Bay put a lot of time and effort into bringing people into our community,” said Meisner.

Discover Green Bay said having a physical visitors center could help boost the economy.

Meisner said, “Communities with visitors centers you typically see larger visitor spending, extended stays and more return trips because it’s kinda that central place where somebody can go and get the local information they need to have the best experience possible.”

Discover Green Bay said the city brings in six million visitors each year and they account for $1 billion dollars in economic revenue.