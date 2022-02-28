GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – The tourism agency “Discover Green Bay” is accustomed to promoting the city to the rest of Wisconsin and the country.

But Monday’s announcement of a Packers home game in London, England next season means they will now be marketing the community on an international platform.

It’s building on the momentum for the group just weeks after a big grant came through for rebranding and a new headquarters.

In an interview with Local 5 News, Nick Meisner, Marketing Director for “Discover Green Bay” said they’re reimagining Green Bay’s image beyond football.

“We’re really excited to be able to reach across the ocean,” said Mesiner, “And tell people about the Green Bay area as a whole, beyond the Packers. Our arts, our culture, our music, and our entertainment it’s really a great opportunity for us to tell that story.”

Meisner says they’ll be relying heavily on fan groups overseas that they worked with in the past from England, Ireland, and Europe.

“Discover Green Bay” also plans to work with “Travel Wisconsin” among other marketing groups to plan local events when the game is played over there.

In this way, local businesses can enjoy the proceeds they rely on whenever Green Bay hosts a home game.