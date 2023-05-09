GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay tourism continues to rebound after having a rough go of it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discover Green Bay released parts of its 2022 tourism report for the region.

Hotel room sales increased by nine percent compared to 2021.

Meetings and conventions in the area generated $75 million in 2022.

The Discover Green Bay team confirmed over 150,000 room nights booked for future years which will generate $111 million.

Sporting events led to over 59,000 hotel stay nights which generated $30 million.

“On the leisure side when people are coming for vacation, we’re definitely closer to what we were in 2018 and 2019,” said Nick Meisner with Discover Green Bay. “The business side people got used to virtual and we’re seeing a little bit of a lag behind.”

Officials from Hagemeister Park in downtown Green Bay told Local Five News that 2023 is off to a great start after 2022 showed major improvements compared to 2021 and 2022.

General Manager Corey Vann said that people are much more comfortable gathering in large groups at bars and restaurants. He said people are also staying to eat, drink, and hangout at places longer than they were during the pandemic.

“It’s a full house, it’s fun, we’re seeing smiles on people’s faces,” said Vann.

Packer home games always are a huge driver of economic activity for local businesses in Green Bay. Discover Green Bay officials said that regardless of whether the Packers are playing well or not, people will flock to Lambeau Field.

“We’re really lucky that we have a real destination brand with our partners the Green Bay Packers, we’ve seen steady numbers regardless of performance,” said Meisner.

Meisner said whether or not the Packers are getting the primetime games next season it won’t impact how many people show up at Lambeau. It will just impact what day they get into town and what day they leave.

“Rodgers, Love it could be you and me at quarterback,” said Corey Vann. “They’re (the fans) coming out.”

Discover Green Bay officials said they’ll get an even better picture of how 2022 went when the state releases their economic report in June.

Discover Green Bay also hosted a media tour of their new visitor center that is currently under construction. It will open at the end of the summer.