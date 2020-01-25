Live Now
Discovery Channel launches new series, Appleton to be featured

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new Discovery Channel series, “Small Town Throw Down” set to air later this year is attempting to debunk stigmas around small towns nationwide- including Appleton.

The show’s host, Mo Mandel was chatting with locals at Cleo’s in downtown Appleton on Thursday.

Mandel’s goal for the show is to debunk the idea that Appleton is all about drinking saying, “So this show is all about giving a chance of the town to speak for itself to really show the world what it really is all about and so I’m just basically going around these different towns like Appleton that have been given a reputation for good or bad and really letting the town show me around this is what we’re really actually doing here and sort of letting them give me a tour of their community.”

On Sunday, January 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mandel and his crew will be doing a Slip ‘N Slide Polar Plunge in the Fox River near the Appleton Yacht Club.

