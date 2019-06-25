Discussing dairy cattle genetics at 2019 National Holstein Convention

The 2019 National Holstein Convention is underway in Northeast Wisconsin and hundreds in the dairy industry are visiting our area. Local 5’s Kris Schuller has more on the gathering that this year is highlighting genetics.

At MilkSource Genetics an open house is underway, as the owners welcome in 1,200 people attending the 2019 National Holstein Convention.

“The people that are coming here are so excited to see some of the best genetics, the best cows in the world, and we are showcasing Wisconsin’s finest in Northeast Wisconsin,” said Corey Geiger, co-chair of the convention.

And with a convention aimed at discussing the latest research on dairy cattle genetics, MilkSource Genetics was a perfect place for a visit.

“We’re trying to breed and develop cows that can win at shows or beauty pageants, competing against the best in the industry,” said John Vosters, co-owner of MilkSource Genetics.

Vosters says the operation began in 2007 raising livestock that has since taken wins at the World Dairy Expo and Royal Winter Fair. An operation making strides in this growing field of study.

“When we have these really great cows, we want then to have babies to be as good as they are, and then we can sell them to the industry that wants to have calves they can show,” Vosters said.

But Geiger says science is also having huge impact on milk production.

“We can take a sample, a root ball, look at the DNA and compare it to the population. When a calf is born we know with 70 percent accuracy, what she will do as an adult cow and that is phenomenal,” Geiger said.

Where dairy cattle genetics stands now and what the future might bring – a story MilkSource Genetics is happy to share.

“We’re really proud of what we have and we think as an industry, we have to showcase it,” Vosters said.

The convention is headquartered at the Red Lion Paper Valley Hotel in Appleton.