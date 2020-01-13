Diseased, insect infected trees to be removed from Potawatomi State Park

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Department of Natural Resources say visitors to Potawatomi State Park may notice some logging activity along park roads in the next several weeks.

Officials say park and forestry staff are working to address the outbreak of two tree diseases in the park – emerald ash borer (EAB) and beech bark disease (BBD).

EAB is reportedly widespread throughout the state while BBD has been found throughout the range of beech in Wisconsin and is widespread throughout Door County.

The DNR says EAB and BBD can be fatal to affected trees and both pose a safety hazard to park visitors.

Park management has worked with DNR foresters and other staff to implement a harvest of affected trees in the park. Officials say the harvest area includes marked trees within 75 feet of roads, trails, and campsites, including north and west of the family campground.

Marked trees reportedly include ash, beech visibly affected with BBD, and other hazard trees as identified by DNR foresters.

Officials say roads, trails, and other facilities may be closed at times to protect the safety of park visitors.

The harvest should not cause any disruptions to winter ski and snowmobile seasons.

More information on EAB and BBD can be found at the DNR website.