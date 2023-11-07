WIND LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man already facing several sexual assault charges against a child now has 37 child pornography charges after authorities in southeastern Wisconsin found evidence on his phone.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, authorities initiated an investigation into a sexual assault of a child complaint back on February 1, 2023. An interview was conducted, and officials found enough evidence to take 66-year-old Keramat Mansoorabadi into custody.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at Mansoorabadi’s residence, and evidence substantiating the child’s allegations was seized. One of those items collected was a cell phone taken for forensic examination.

While awaiting the return of the examination, Mansoorabadi was released from jail after he posted a $100,000 cash bond.

After an extensive forensic examination of the cell phone, authorities discovered Mansoorabadi was in possession of over thirty images of child pornography.

On November 6, Mansoorabadi was arrested on the additional charges of possessing child pornography and now faces 37 counts. Mansoorabadi is being held at the Racine County Jail on a bail of $1,850,000.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a statement regarding the arrest and heinous acts of Mansoorabadi.

“I applaud the work of the investigators on making sure this disgusting pedophile is off the streets,” stated Schmaling. “Protecting the public, especially the innocence of children, is our highest priority.”

Court records show that Mansoorabadi will be back in the Racine County Courthouse on December 6, 2023, for a preliminary hearing.