Disney characters set to return to Green Bay in 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Resch Center plans to host its first non-hockey event, since COVID-19 protocols were in place, in early 2021.

Disney on Ice presents Dream Big will arrive at the Resch Center on Feb. 11, and shows will run until Feb. 21.

Dream Big features favorite Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating.

According to a release, Pod Seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy Disney On Ice while social distancing from other groups that are also in attendance. Seating capacity at the Resch Center for Disney On Ice will be reduced with the Pod Seating structure in place.

As an additional precaution, face coverings are required except when guests are eating or drinking in their seats unless otherwise exempted by law.

To purchase tickets go to the Resch Center’s website.