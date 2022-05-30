ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Encanto is scheduled to play in a local Wisconsin park and the cost is free for anyone who wants to watch.

According to a release, the Allouez Optimist Club has sponsored the event, which is scheduled for Friday, June 10, at Green Isle Park on the baseball diamond (900 Greene Avenue).

Organizers ask anyone who plans to come to bring a blanket or chairs. There also will not be concessions, but they explain you can stop and grab a bite at local restaurants and bring it with you.

The PG movie is scheduled to start at dusk.