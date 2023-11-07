GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Resch Center announced Tuesday morning that the Disney On Ice cast and crew is bringing the magic of “Mickey’s Search Party” to Green Bay.

According to a release, “Mickey’s Search Party” is said to be an adventure as Mickey Mouse and his friends go on a world-class skating quest to find Tinkerbell after Captain Hook attempts to capture her magic.

Memories will be made as the search party later becomes an all-out celebration with appearances from fan favorites like Aladdin, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, Elsa from From, Moana, and many more.

Disney On Ice will be presenting “Mickey’s Search Party” at the Resch Center in Green Bay from Wednesday, February 7, through Sunday, February, 11. The show times for the respective days are as follows:

Wednesday, February 7 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 8 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 9 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 11 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.



Advance tickets for the shows are now available for Disney On Ice Preferred Customers. Tickets will be on sale to the public starting at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14.

Tickets can be bought online on the Resch Center’s website, by phone at 800-895-0071, or in person by visiting the Ticket Star Box Office.