Disney On Ice skating into Green Bay in February

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Disney On Ice will skate into the Resch Center in Green Bay next year.

‘Dream Big,’ presented by Disney On Ice, comes to town February 20-23.

Appearances will be made by Moana and Maui from Moana; Miguel from Coco; Rapunzel from Tangled; Anna, Elsa, and Olaf from Frozen; and Disney Princesses Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle, and Cinderella.

Dates and times of performances:

Feb. 20 – 7 p.m.

Feb. 21 – 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 – 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 – 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Tickets can be ordered by phone at 800-895-0071 or at ReschCenter.com.