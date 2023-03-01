FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 38-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested after a search warrant revealed a ‘distributable amount of illegal controlled substances.’

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the search warrant was conducted in the 100 block of West Bank Street on Wednesday.

The Fond du Lac Police Department with assistance from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (Narcotics Task Force) conducted the search warrant.

Authorities say the illegal controlled substances were located in the form of tablets, approximately 112, that officers believe to contain MDMA and/or methamphetamine.

The search warrant was served at the residence shortly after the 38-year-old was arrested by investigators at a different location in Fond du Lac on multiple felony charges of distribution of methamphetamine occurring between December 2022 and February 2023.

The City of Fond du Lac Police Department remains committed to aggressively investigating and shutting down drug trafficking in the City of Fond du Lac. Our Officers working in close cooperation with the LWAM – Narcotics Task Force is vital to dismantling drug trafficking and arresting those individuals involved in it. Chief Aaron Goldstein, Fond du Lac Police Department

No additional information was provided.