Distributing child pornography sentence delivered to Sobieski man

SOBIESKI, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sobieski who distributed child pornography online was sentenced to five years in prison.

24-year-old Jacob Salewski, from Sobieski was sentenced to prison on Jan. 21.

According to officials, after receiving leads in Sept. 2019, investigators determined that an online user known as “susandoll69” and “ollie9615” were distributing child pornography using an instant messaging service.

Investigators tracked the usernames’ online activities and determined that the distribution was happening at a residence in Sobieski.

Further investigation determined that Salewski was the individual known online as “susandoll69” and “ollie9615.”

Judge William Griesbach called Salewski’s actions serious and called for appropriate punishment. In addition to the 5 years in prison, Salewski will spend seven years on supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, with the assistance of the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office.