LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Town of Lawrence has given Local 5 an update regarding the future of a 630,000 square foot distribution center.

The center had originally required rezoning some land off of I-41 on County Road S in Brown County.

In October 2021, presenters from Trammell Crow said they planned to have 250 trailer parking stalls and just around 1,250 passenger parking stalls on the property.

The majority of residents who spoke out said they did not want the project to go in their neighborhood due to traffic, safety, and health concerns.

Local 5 spoke with a member of the Greater Green Bay Chamber Wednesday and they confirmed that the Lawrence deal was no longer happening.

Patrick Wetzel, the Town Administrator, tells us that the developer is not moving forward with the project due to changed market conditions.