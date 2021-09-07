Disturbance in Oshkosh leads to teenager facing attempted homicide charge

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager is in custody and facing multiple charges including Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide after firing a gun at another vehicle.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on Sept. 5 around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a weapons call in the 200 block of West 10th Avenue. It was reported that a driver fired a gun multiple times at another vehicle.

Officers determined that a disturbance happened between several people in the 200 block of West 20th Avenue. The people involved in the disturbance left the scene in two separate vehicles.

Both vehicles drove in the same direction and the 16-year-old driver shot a gun multiple times into the side of the other vehicle. Authorities say no one else was injured during the incident.

The 16-year-old man was taken into custody by officers for multiple charges including:

Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Possession of Stolen Property

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Two women are also being referred for charges:

38-year-old woman Party to the Crime of First Degree recklessly Endangering Safety Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child

15-year-old woman Disorderly Conduct



The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.